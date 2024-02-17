Igbo independence is back in Nigeria. It was the trigger for the "Nigerian Civil War", also known as the Biafra genocide or the Biafran War (1967-70). Except this time, the separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, insists that the Igbos are a lost tribe of Israel.

Nnamdi Kanu is the owner of Radio Biafra. He was proclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). A former real estate agent in London, he has dual Nigerien-British nationality. In 2015, he spoke at the World Igbo Congress (WIC) in Los Angeles. He calls for an armed uprising against Nigeria. Upon his return, he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) and later released on bail. In 2018, he fled to Israel [1].

He was arrested again, probably in Kenya, in 2021 and extradited to Nigeria. His trial on terrorism charges is still ongoing. Since 2021, he has employed the US lobbying firm Mercury LLC. This allowed him to meet former director of the CIA Mike Pompeo. Jet-black Corp is tasked with promoting the narrative of Israel’s lost tribe and garnering support among evangelical Christians and Washington.

In his absence, Nigerian-Finnish athlete Simon Ekpa was proclaimed prime minister of the unrecognized government of Biafra. The latter is linked to the Unification Church (known as the "Moon sect") which awarded him the title of "Ambassador for Peace" in 2023.

During the Nigerian civil war, Biafra was supported by France. Jacques Foccart, head of President Charles De Gaulle’s secret services, wanted to prevent the creation of the Nigerian state, which he considered too powerful compared to its French-speaking neighbors. Simultaneously, Israel, South Africa and Rhodesia have been involved in this war, also on the side of Biafra.

According to documents revealed by the State of Israel Archives, in 2023 the Hebrew state has supported its companies present in Nigeria since independence. In doing so, it sided with the Biafran separatists. At the request of Félix Houphouet-Boigny, President of Côte d’Ivoire, Israel supplied Tanzanian arms to the Biafrans and financed their representation in Paris [2]. The whole operation was devised by the revisionist Zionist ambassador Ram Nirgad, who later distinguished himself with the Argentine dictatorship of General Jorge Rafael Videla.