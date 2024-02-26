Dragan Vujičić: The aggression against the FRY and the reporting on this war were also a turning point in your life. What pushed you to leave the mainstream Western media?

Thierry Meyssan: During this war, I edited a daily bulletin. I compared NATO press conferences and dispatches from Balkan press agencies. It was two stories that became more and more different as time went on. I couldn’t explain why all the local news agencies were reporting one story, while the international news agencies were reporting another. I didn’t know what to think about it.

As soon as the war ended, those of my friends who went there instantly saw that the Balkan press agencies were telling the truth, while the Westerners had invented their narrative. I expected one side to be lying more than the other, but in reality, only one side was lying: NATO.

I didn’t leave the media, but I studied the way the British have been falsifying information for a century. I learned to think independently of them.

Dragan Vujičić: What did you see in Serbia in 1999? How do you remember Rambouillet?

Thierry Meyssan: Serbia was a textbook case. The West had decided to put an end to what remained of Yugoslavia.

Rambouillet was a masquerade. Diplomats pretended to negotiate peace, but they were serving interests that had already decided on war. For Westerners, it was a question of preparing a narrative according to which they are pacifists, but forced to wage war against authoritarian regimes despite themselves.

Dragan Vujičić: You characterized the emigration of Albanians from Kosmet in front of the cameras as one of the biggest (theaters) theatres and frauds during the war. False flag operations? Can you list a few that you think are the most deadly?

Thierry Meyssan: The exodus of Albanians, in line on railway tracks, was a tragedy to which we were all sensitive. We didn’t understand what was happening. We only remembered images from World War II. When we were told that they were fleeing the repression of Slobodan Milošević, we believed it. We could not think that they were not fleeing anything, but had been sucked into Macedonia.

It was not until 2008 that Kelly Greenhill began publishing on the theory of migration as weapons. And in 2012, I witnessed the same phenomenon, this time in Syria: Turkey had invited Sunni Syrians from the north of the country to flee the fighting with the jihadists and take refuge on the other side of the border. NATO thus siphoned off an entire population who were unable to defend their country. Then, in 2015, millions of Venezuelans fled.

Here again, there was no problem for the migrants before their migration, it was their migration that created the problem for them and for their country. This is all just a big manipulation.

Dragan Vujičić: You started a personal war for the truth after 9/11 2001. In short, what did you discover and do you believe that Trump could really be on your side in the new mandate?

Thierry Meyssan: The official version of the September 11 attacks has neither (tail nor head) head nor tail.

The towers collapsed on themselves faster than it takes a stone to fall. Explosions were heard by firefighters and filmed every five floors. The matter dispersed into dust so that there were no ruins. The foundation rocks melted as if in a volcanic explosion. A third tower collapsed in the afternoon. A plane enlever le “has” disappeared in Pennsylvania. An explosion took place at the Pentagon, but we have never found the plane which caused it and which entered through a door without damaging its frame. Etc…

These attacks were an immense and cruel spectacle which cost the lives of 3000 people, but about which we are brazenly lied to.

The FBI showed in 2013 that the Attorney General’s testimony that he spoke with his wife by phone on a hijacked plane was a lie. There were no telephone conversations with passengers on the 4 planes.

The investigation unit of the Secretary of Defense showed, in 2023, that two of the alleged hijackers (none of whom appear on the boarding lists of the 4 planes) were CIA agents.

Yet no one reacts. Except Donald Trump, who, on the afternoon of September 11, was indignant on New York One at the official version, which (ajout d’une virgule) he immediately considered ridiculous. Subsequently, he entered politics. Today, he addresses the September 11 scandal in each of his electoral meetings. Perhaps he will be able to resolve this issue although he did not manage to do so during his first term.

Dragan Vujičić: The genocide in Srebrenica was "judged" but not in Gaza. How do you view these genocides?

Thierry Meyssan: We do not look at massacres in the same way depending on the identities of the executioners. Western leaders condemn Srebrenica, but not Gaza.

I am thinking of the Nuremberg Tribunal. (He) It stated that the supreme crime is not a crime against Humanity, but a crime against Peace. It is this (which) that creates the conditions for the latter to be carried out.

In Serbia, those who planned the war were never judged, only those who carried it out. The same thing is happening before us today in Ukraine.

Angela Merkel and François Hollande, who guaranteed the Minsk Agreements, boasted of having only signed them to have the time necessary to prepare for the current war. They are the real culprits.

Dragan Vujičić: Before Ukraine, during the war in Croatia, for the first time, Nazi insignia appeared on uniforms and in the army of Croats. Neither then nor now in Ukraine does the West ignore or welcome it. Why is Nazism so dear to the collective West?

Thierry Meyssan: The Anglo-Saxons never finished the Second World War. After the defeat of the Nazis, they fought the Soviets, this time relying on some Nazis. They continued to use them in the shadows throughout the Cold War. They, the Nazis, but also all their allies, like the Banderists or the Ustashas. We could see it, but we preferred to close our eyes.

When the Soviet Union was dissolved, the Nazis emerged from the shadows, first in Croatia, then throughout Europe, particularly in Latvia.

In 2019, the British used the Ustashas, whose parents had taken refuge in Latin America, to overthrow Evos Morales in Bolivia and replace him with Jeanine Áñez.

Dragan Vujičić: In the war in the Middle East, there are no Nazi symbols, but there is Nazism. How is it possible that the world does not notice that the civilian casualties of the Palestinians are twice as high as those of the Germans, Italians or Japanese in the Second War?

Thierry Meyssan: People in developed societies do not see the same things. Some watch television which only gives them information favorable to Israel, others get information via the internet and social networks. They cannot stand the massacre they are witnessing.

Nobody knows in the West that Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jewish supremacists have a common history with the Ukrainian Banderists, the Straussians in the USA and the Muslim Brotherhood of Hamas.

Netanyahu’s idol is the Ukrainian fascist Vladimir Zeev Jabotinsky, of whom his father was the private secretary. In 1922 Jabotinsky formed an alliance with Symon Petliura and Dmytro Dontsov. When these people massacred tens of thousands of Jews, the World Zionist Organization demanded an explanation from Jabotinsky, who was one of its administrators. He refused to answer and slammed the door.

Dmytro Dontsov became Stephan Bandera’s mentor. Before World War II, these people made an alliance with the Nazis. During the War, Dontsov became an administrator of the Reinhard Heydrich Institute. He was one of the twenty or so people who oversaw the “final solution of the Jewish and Gypsy questions”.

After the War, Bandera worked with the Muslim Brotherhood at Radio Free Europe in Munich.

For his part, Jabotinsky had allied himself with Benito Mussolini. He had created a fascist militia, the Betar, under the auspices of the Duce.

At the start of the World War, Vladimir Jabotinsky and Benzion Netanyahu received the neoconservative philosopher Leo Strauss in New York.

Their followers fought the British. After the war, they blew up the British headquarters in Palestine, assassinated the British Colonial Secretary and the UN special envoy, Count Folke Bernadotte.

For their part, the Muslim Brotherhood created a Palestinian branch, Hamas, in 1987.

It was probably the disciples of Leo Strauss who organized the September 11 attacks.

All these people know each other, share the same ideas and work together. They have no use for Jews and Muslims, Serbs and Croats. They have no other ambition than political power and have no regard for human lives.

Dragan Vujičić: After the recommendation of the International Court of Justice to Israel?, (remplacer la , par un ?) Western countries joined the genocide of Palestinians by refusing to finance civilians?

Thierry Meyssan: The International Court of Justice has aligned itself with the US State Department. It asked Israel not to commit genocide but is not forbidding “him” it to do so.

Westerners have aligned themselves with the White House. They watch Palestinians die without flinching. They withdrew their funding from UNRWA so that they could starve without being massacred.

To sow confusion, Western media attribute the October 7 operation to Hamas alone. It’s wrong. Islamic Jihad and the Marxist PFLP also participated. This was the first joint action by the different factions of the Palestinian Resistance in fifteen years.

It is difficult to understand, but Hamas is divided in two: on one side the leaders loyal to the Muslim Brotherhood and the Anglo-Saxons, on the other those who joined the Palestinian Resistance. The former fought with the Israelis against the Syrian Arab Republic, while the latter reconciled with President Basher al-Assad last year. The first are terrorists, the second Resistance fighters.

Benjamin Netanyahu knew at least a year in advance that Hamas was preparing the October 7 operation. Not only did he do nothing to prevent it, but also, during the summer, he fired his defense minister who asked too many questions. On October 6, Netanyahu allowed the men guarding the Gaza border to abandon their posts and leave to celebrate a religious holiday. Obviously, the historic current of Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu jointly organized the attack of October 7, of which the Jewish opposition on the (kibbutzs) kibbutz was the main victim.

Dragan Vujičić: The order of rights and the order of rules. We Serbs hope that in the new system of justice, mistakes will be corrected starting with the NATO aggression against us. Are we naive?

Thierry Meyssan: I don’t think we will ever be able to repair our crimes. The most we can do is build, finally, a world based on Law. This was already the objective of Tsar Nicholas II and the Frenchman Léon Bourgeois (Nobel Peace Prize winner) before the First World War.

This is what President Vladimir Putin is striving for today: a world where everyone respects their own signature and is responsible for their actions before public opinion.

Dragan Vujičić: Nurnberg 2. HOW close is it?

Thierry Meyssan: Nuremberg was only possible because it was the end of the World War. Moreover, this court managed to expose the crimes of some of these criminals, but only tried a few of them, while the CIA and MI6 reused many of them. The same thing happened with the Tokyo court and the Japanese imperialists. Organize the world. Guaranteeing peace seems more important to me than taking revenge.

Dragan Vujičić: Today you are in Damascus. Is there freedom for journalism there?

Thierry Meyssan: I am no longer in Damascus. I got closer to my family. Besides, yes Syria is free and journalists can do their work there. But this country is destroyed. The United States refuses to allow it to trade with its neighbors. They do not want it to recover economically so as not to have to confess their military defeat.

Dragan Vujičić: For the third time in a row, in 2024, you were named the most influential geopolitical analyst today. Congratulations. But how healthy is that nowadays?

Thierry Meyssan: Today’s world is cruel and dangerous. We are seeing wars in Ukraine and Gaza. But men suffer just as much in Sudan and Haiti. We will not know peace as long as we continue to lie.