Gangs led by leader of the G9 group Jimmy Chérizier aka "Barbecue" attacked Haiti’s two main prisons, the national penitentiary in Port-au-Prince and the civil prison of Croix des Bouquets. About 3,700 prisoners escaped. Then they also attacked police stations and the Police Academy. The coalition gangs have tried to kidnap the police chief and are demanding the resignation of the head of state, President Ariel Henry.

The latter traveled to Kenya to try to convince the government to take part in a project of "Multinational Security Support Mission" in Haiti, in accordance with what the United States had elaborated before the UN Security Council. But the Nairobi High Court ruled that dying in Haiti was not part of the constitutional mission of the Kenyan police. At most, President Henry was able to sign an agreement specifying the functions of this mission if it were to be deployed.

The U.S. has denied asking its protégé, President Ariel Henry, to resign. However, he seems to have gone into exile in the USA. His legitimacy has been contested from the beginning. Indeed, he was imposed by Western powers after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. He has never been confirmed by elections.

Daniel Foote, special envoy of U.S. President Joe Biden, denounced this interference: "I believe

that Haiti will never know stability until its citizens are deemed worthy to choose their leaders

fairly and honestly... We can only be appalled by this illusion of omnipotence that persuades us

that it would be up to us, once again, to designate the winner."

From 1957 to 2005, the U.S. constantly intervened in Haiti, overthrowing all democratic power.☞

The latest operation to date was the overthrow of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide [1], with the help

of France and more particularly Régis Debray [2], in 2004.