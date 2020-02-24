Voltaire Network

An Open Letter to the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cuba

by Mike Pompeo
Voltaire Network | Washington D. C. (États-Unis)
+
JPEG - 34 kb

On the same subject: “European Parliament spews anti-Cuba propaganda”, Voltaire Network, December 2, 2019.

His Excellency Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba
Havana

Mr. Minister:

Cuban human rights defender Jose Daniel Ferrer has endured more than 100 days of unjust imprisonment and repeatedly has been dragged, chained, beaten, and burned at the hands of the regime, which you represent. The United States government joins a chorus of international voices demanding Ferrer’s immediate release. The European Parliament, the United Nations, the Organization of American States, Amnesty International, and journalists and human rights organizations from countries across the globe have condemned your regime’s treatment of Ferrer and other human rights defenders like him.

This is not the first time your regime has targeted Ferrer. He was imprisoned from 2003 until 2011 for advocating for democracy and respect for human rights in Cuba.

The current spurious charges against Ferrer follow a familiar pattern of harassment, violence, and arbitrary arrests against Cubans who seek only to advocate for democracy and the political and economic freedoms that would enable the Cuban people to create prosperity in Cuba. It cannot be a crime to criticize policies that have set Cuba’s development tumbling backwards for the past 61 years.

The United States will never forget the brave Cubans who put their lives on the line for the sake of a free Cuba. Until there is democracy and respect for human rights in Cuba and all political prisoners are freed, the United States will continue to hold the regime accountable for its abuses. For the sake of the Cuban people and for the betterment of your nation, we urge you to free Jose Daniel Ferrer immediately and take the first step toward a better future for Cuba.

Signed,

Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Kansas (2011-17). Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2017-18). Secretary of State (since 2018).

 
Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “An Open Letter to the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cuba”, by Mike Pompeo, Voltaire Network, 24 February 2020, www.voltairenet.org/article187611.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The fabrication of the myth of the "Syrian revolution" by the United Kingdom
"NATO Go Home!"
"NATO Go Home!"
by Thierry Meyssan
The interpretation of the Shoah
The interpretation of the Shoah
by Thierry Meyssan
The future of "America", increasingly armed
“The Art of War”
The future of "America", increasingly armed
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
Greece - the clearance sale of military bases to the United States
“The Art of War”
Greece - the clearance sale of military bases to the United States
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
Sergey Lavrov's speech at the Munich security conference
Sergey Lavrov’s speech at the Munich security conference
by Sergey Lavrov, Voltaire Network
 
“The West Is Winning”
“The West Is Winning”
by Mike Pompeo, Voltaire Network
 