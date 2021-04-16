Cuba, a country with a very high level in the field of medical research, is developing five different anti-Covid vaccines. Several have already entered phase 3 of the clinical trial.

For one of them, Abdala, the trial involved 48,000 volunteers. In the case of Soberana 02, the second dose of the vaccine was received by 42,000 volunteers. Each of these vaccines consists of three separate doses. The trials comprise placebo groups numerically equivalent to those actually being vaccinated.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Cuba uses very classic and safe techniques. It has already developed and currently manufactures vaccines against various diseases, such as hepatitis B. Everything suggests that the results of the ongoing Abdala y Soberana 2 trials will be conclusive.

Venezuela announced its intention to manufacture the Cuban vaccines domestically, while Jamaica and Suriname are expected to import it. Cuba has already produced 300,000 doses of its various vaccines and plans to have its entire population vaccinated by the end of 2021.