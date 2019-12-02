Voltaire Network

European Parliament spews anti-Cuba propaganda

Voltaire Network
+

On 28 November 2019, the European Parliament adopted a resolution titled "Cuba, the case of José Daniel Ferrer" (P9_TA-PROV (2019) 0073), condemning the Cuban "regime" for its violations of human rights in general and, in particular, for his treatment of the opposition leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU).

José Daniel Ferrer is a well-known dissident backed by the United States. He has already been arrested and sentenced on several occasions on charges of spying for being in the pay of the US government. He was arrested again in October 2019 for public disorder and physical violence against other citizens. He sent a letter to the US claiming to have been tortured in prison.

On the eve of the European Parliament’s vote, a Cuban television news broadcast accused international media of conducting a slander campaign against the government. In turn, the US and Spanish media snapped back accusing Cuba of propaganda.

However, MEPs should have been more skeptical about José Daniel Ferrer’s torture allegations and the credibility of his statements: at 7mn42s of the video footage showing his interrogation, he can be seen deliberately injuring himself. Ferrer repeatedly slams his head hard on a table; the prison guard withdraws from the camera’s field of vision; Ferrer then blames the guard for just having hit him.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “European Parliament spews anti-Cuba propaganda”, Voltaire Network, 2 December 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article208466.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The Agony of French Foreign Policy
Fake wars and big lies (8/25)
The Agony of French Foreign Policy
by Thierry Meyssan
Bolivia, laboratory of a new destabilization strategy
Six Conflicting Global Projects
Six Conflicting Global Projects
by Thierry Meyssan
Italy in the « Antiterrorist Coalition »
“The Art of War”
Italy in the « Antiterrorist Coalition »
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
Interview of Bashar el-Assad with “Paris Match”
Interview of Bashar el-Assad with “Paris Match”
by Bashar al-Assad,Régis Le Sommier, Voltaire Network
 
Pope Francis condemns nuclear deterrence
Pope Francis condemns nuclear deterrence
by Pope Francis, Voltaire Network
 
4 November – see Naples and die
“The Art of War”
4 November – see Naples and die
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 