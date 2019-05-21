Voltaire Network

Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons by the Assad Regime

Voltaire Network | Washington D. C. (États-Unis)
+
JPEG - 42.7 kb

The United States continues to closely watch the military operations by the Assad regime in northwest Syria, including indications of any new use of chemical weapons by the regime.

Unfortunately, we continue to see signs that the Assad regime may be renewing its use of chemical weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack in northwest Syria on the morning of May 19, 2019. We are still gathering information on this incident, but we repeat our warning that if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons, the United States and our allies will respond quickly and appropriately.

The May 19 alleged attack in northwest Syria is part of a violent campaign by the Assad regime that violates a ceasefire that has protected several million civilians in the greater Idlib area. This renewed Syrian regime offensive has targeted the communities of that area, which include a large number of Syrians who were already displaced from violence in others parts of Syria, and has destroyed known health facilities, schools, residences, and internally displaced person camps. The regime’s attacks against the communities of northwest Syria must end. The United States reiterates its warning, first issued by President Trump in September 2018, that an attack against the Idlib de-escalation zone would be a reckless escalation that threatens to destabilize the region.

Russia’s recent allegations against the White Helmets and others are part of a continuing disinformation campaign by the Assad regime and Russia to create the false narrative that others are to blame for chemical weapons attacks that the Assad regime itself is conducting. Similarly, on November 24, 2018, the Assad regime and Russia attempted to fabricate a chemical weapons attack near Aleppo and blame it on opposition forces. At times, Russia and the Assad regime have made these false allegations as a pretext in advance of the Assad regime’s own barbaric chemical weapons attacks.

The facts, however, are clear: the Assad regime itself has conducted almost all verified chemical weapons attacks that have taken place in Syria—a conclusion the United Nations has reached over and over again. The former Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)-UN Joint Investigation Mechanism repeatedly verified and reported the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons. The Assad regime’s culpability in horrific chemical weapons attacks is undeniable.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons by the Assad Regime”, Voltaire Network, 21 May 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article206560.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Venezuela, Iran: Trump and the deep state
The Hidden Stakes of the Restoration of Notre-Dame
Syrian society and secularism
Syrian society and secularism
by Thierry Meyssan
Rand Corp: how to destroy Russia
“The Art of War”
Rand Corp: how to destroy Russia
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
Theresa May's speech on new Brexit deal
Theresa May’s speech on new Brexit deal
by Theresa May, Voltaire Network
 
Michael R. Pompeo And Sergey Lavrov At a Joint Press Availability
Michael R. Pompeo And Sergey Lavrov At a Joint Press Availability
by Sergey Lavrov,Mike Pompeo, Voltaire Network
 
The US locomotive of world military spending
“The Art of War”
The US locomotive of world military spending
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
The European Union, in the moment and in the long run
The European Union, in the moment and in the long run
by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network
 
Operation mind control
“The Art of War”
Operation mind control
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 