A Call From Jewish Academics to French MPs

On December 3rd, the National Assembly will debate and vote on a motion for a resolution on combatting anti-Semitism.

This resolution is highly problematic.

We, Jewish academics and intellectuals, from Israel and elsewhere, including many specialists in anti-Semitism and the history of Judaism and the Holocaust, are raising our voices against this motion for a resolution.

The rise of anti-Semitism in the world, including France, is of deep concern to us. We consider anti-Semitism and all other forms of racism and xenophobia to be a real threat that must be tackled with the utmost firmness, and urge the French government and parliament to do so.

While strongly emphasising our concern, we oppose the motion for a resolution on anti-Semitism for two main reasons, and call on the members of the National Assembly not to support it.

Firstly, the explanatory statement of the motion for a resolution associates anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. It even equates anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism by stating that "criticizing Israel’s very existence as a community of Jewish citizens is like expressing hatred towards the Jewish community as a whole".

Before continuing our argument, we regret that the explanatory statement refers to Israel as "a community of Jewish citizens". About 20% of Israel’s population are Palestinian citizens, most of whom are Muslims or Christians. The chosen designation conceals and denies their existence. We consider this approach to be very problematic, also in view of your country’s commitment to a definition of French citizenship that is not based on ethnicity.

Our views on Zionism may be diverse, but we all believe, including those who consider themselves Zionists, that this amalgam is fundamentally false. For many Jews who consider themselves anti-Zionists, this amalgam is deeply offensive.

Anti-Zionism is a legitimate viewpoint in Jewish history, and it has a long tradition, including in Israel. Some Jews oppose Zionism for religious reasons, others for political or cultural reasons. Many victims of the Holocaust were anti-Zionists. The draft resolution dishonours them and offends their memory, considering them retroactively as anti-Semitic.

For Palestinians, Zionism represents dispossession, displacement, occupation and structural inequalities. It is cynical to stigmatize them as anti-Semites because they oppose Zionism. They oppose Zionism not because they hate Jews, but because they live Zionism as an oppressive political movement.

To do so shows great insensitivity and double standards, knowing that Israel is denying Palestine’s right to exist and undermining its very existence.

There is no doubt that there are anti-Semites among those who oppose Zionism. But there are also many anti-Semites who support Zionism. It is therefore inappropriate and totally inaccurate to identify anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism in general.

By confusing these two phenomena, the National Assembly would jeopardize vital efforts to combat true anti-Semitism, which is multidimensional and comes from different sectors of French society.

Problematic approach

Our second objection is that the resolution approves the definition of anti-Semitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). This definition is highly problematic.

The resolution claims that the definition "makes it possible to designate contemporary anti-Semitism as precisely as possible". In reality, however, the definition is unclear and imprecise, and therefore not an effective instrument in the fight against anti-Semitism.

On the other hand, legislation to effectively combat and prosecute anti-Semitism already exists in France.

The explanatory memorandum to the motion for a resolution states that the IHRA definition "does not recognise as anti-Semitic criticism of the policies of the State of Israel". In reality, however, several "contemporary examples of anti-Semitism" have been added to the definition, which intentionally associates criticism and opposition to the policies of the State of Israel with anti-Semitism. These examples are presented and considered as an integral part of the definition.

Based on the examples and the way they are applied, it is sufficient to criticize Israel in a way that is perceived as different from what is done for other countries to be considered anti-Semitic. One only has to be in favour of a bi-national or democratic solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be considered anti-Semitic.

The same is true when Israel is blamed for its institutionalised racism.

We can certainly disagree with these statements. But these opinions are considered legitimate and protected by freedom of expression in any other political context.

Thus, the resolution creates an unjustifiable double standard in favour of Israel and against the Palestinians.

The IHRA definition is already being used to stigmatize and silence criticism of the State of Israel, including human rights organizations and respected experts. Leading experts in anti-Semitism condemn this situation.

US lawyer Kenneth Stern, one of the original drafters of the IHRA definition, also warned against using the definition to undermine freedom of expression.

The key question is: why is all this happening? We cannot consider this to be independent of the Israeli Government’s main political agenda to entrench its occupation and annexation of Palestine and to silence any criticism of this agenda.

For years, the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denounced any opposition to its policy as anti-Semitic. Netanyahu himself strongly defended the assimilation of anti-Zionism to anti-Semitism, as well as the definition of the IHRA.

This illustrates how the fight against anti-Semitism has been instrumentalised to protect the Israeli government.

It is with concern that we note that these efforts by the Israeli government are finding political support, even in France. We therefore call on the National Assembly to combat anti-Semitism and all forms of racism, but without helping the Israeli government in its occupation and annexation programme.

Instrumentalisation

This motion for a resolution is not a credible and effective way of achieving this. Anti-Semitism must be combated on a universal basis, in the same way as other forms of racism and xenophobia, to combat hatred.

Abandoning this universalist approach will lead to increased polarisation in France, which would also harm the fight against anti-Semitism.

In this context, we note that the motion for a resolution is also in contradiction with the position of the National Consultative Commission on Human Rights (CNCDH). In its 2018 report on the fight against racism, the CNCDH warned that the IHRA definition risks weakening France’s universal approach to the fight against racism and insisted on "vigilance not to confuse racism with legitimate criticism of a State and its policy".

We urge the National Assembly not to support a resolution that wrongly equates anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.

Do not support a resolution that approves IHRA’s politicised definition of anti-Semitism, especially if it does so without distancing itself from the problematic examples in the definition that concern Israel.

First signatories :

Howard Tzvi Adelman, professeur associé d’Histoire et d’Histoire du Judaïsme, Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario. Karin Adelman, médecin. Ofer Aharony professeur, faculté de Physique, Institut Weizmann des Sciences. Mateo Alaluf, professeur (émérite), Institut de Sociologie, université Libre de Bruxelles. Gadi Algazi, professeur d’Histoire médiévale, département d’Histoire, université de Tel Aviv Hila Amit , écrivain, chercheur. Gil Anidjar, professeur du département d’études Moyen-Orientales, Asiatiques et Africaines, Columbia University. Seth Anziska, professeur Associé, département d’études de l’Hébreu et du Judaïsme, University College London. Yonathan Anson, professeur, département de service social, université Ben-Gurion du Néguev. Jean-Christophe Attias, professeur et titulaire de la chaire de pensée juive médiévale, Ecole pratique des hautes études, université PSL, Paris. Elsa Auerbach, professeure (émérite), département d’Anglais, université du Massachusetts Boston. Joel Beinin, professeur (émérite), Donald J. Mc Lachlan d’Histoire et professeur d’Histoire du Moyen Orient, Université de Stanford. Avner Ben-Amos professeur, département d’Histoire, université de Tel Aviv. Ayelet Ben-Yishai, professeure Associée, département d’Anglais, université de Haifa. Andrew Stuart Bergerson, professeur, département d’Histoire, université du Missouri-Kansas City. Michael Berkowitz, professeur d’Histoire moderne du judaïsme, University College London. Louise Bethlehem, professeure, études Culturelles et d’Anglais, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. David Blanc, professeur, département de Mathématiques, université de Haifa. Daniel D. Blatman, professeur, Directeur de l’Institut de Recherche Avraham Harman sur le judaïsme contemporain, université Hébraïque, Jérusalem. Hagit Borer, professeure, titulaire de la chaire en Linguistique, SLLF, Queen Mary University of London. Daniel Boyarin, professeur Taubman de Culture Talmudique, université de Californie, Berkeley. Rony Brauman, professeur à l’université de Manchester. Jose Brunner, professeur (émérite), Institut Cohn d’Histoire de la science et des idées et faculté de Droit Buchmann, université de Tel Aviv. Judith Butler, professeure Maxine Elliot professeur de littérature compare et de théorie critique, université de Californie, Berkeley. Jane Caplan, professeure (émérite) d’Histoire Européenne Moderne, université d’Oxford. Nina Caputo, professeure Associée, département d’Histoire, université de Floride. Michael Chanan, professeur de Film et Vidéo, université de Roehampton, Londres. Stephen Clingman, professeur, département d’Anglais, université du Massachusetts, Amherst. Eyal Clyne, non-affilié. James Cohen, professeur, Institut du monde anglophone, université Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris 3. Alon Confino, professeur, titulaire de la chaire Pen Tishkach d’études de l’Holocauste, Directeur de l’Institut d’études de l’holocauste, du génocide et de la mémoire, département d’Histoire, université du Massachusetts. Mike Cushman, chargé de recherche, London School of Economics and Political Science. Hilla Dayan, chercheu au département de Sociologie, Amsterdam University College. Sonia Dayan-Herzbrun, professeure (émérite), faculté de sciences sociales, université Paris Diderot Paris 7. Sidra DeKoven Ezrahi, professeure de littérature compare, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Tal Dor, chercheur adjoint, centre de Recherche Experice Paris 8. Tommy Dreyfus, professeur (émérite) de Mathématiques, faculté d’éducation, université de Tel Aviv. David Enoch, professeur, faculté de Droit et département de philosophie, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Judith Ferster, professeure (émérite), département d’Anglais, université de Caroline du Nord. Cynthia Franklin, département d’Anglais, université d’Hawaï. Gideon Freudenthal, professeur (émérite), Institut Cohn Institute d’Histoire de la science et des idées, université de Tel Aviv. Chaim Gans, professeur (émérite) faculté de Droit, université de Tel Aviv. Tamar Garb , professeure d’histoire de l’art Durning Lawrence, directrice Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences, University College London. Amos Goldberg, professeur, département d’Histoire du Judaïsme et du judaïsme contemporain, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Katharina Galor, professeure Associé Invité Hirschfeld, Programme d’études du judaïsme, université Brown. Shai Ginsburg, professeur, département d’études Asiatiques et Moyen-Orientales, université Duke. Rachel Giora , professeure, département de Linguistique, université de Tel Aviv. Steve Golin, professeur (émérite), département d’Histoire, Bloomfield College. Neve Gordon, professeur, département de Politique et gouvernement, université Ben-Gurion du Néguev. Joel Gordon, professeur, département d’Histoire, université d’Arkansas Fayetteville. Nir Gov, professeur, département de Physique chimique et biologique, Institut Weizmann des Sciences. Yann Guillaud, conférencier à Sciences Po et à l’université Catholique de Paris. Gérard Haddad, psychiatre, psychanalyste, écrivain. Ilana Hammerman, écrivain lauréate du prix Yeshayahu Leibowitz (2015). David Harel, professeur, département de Sciences informatiques et mathématiques appliquées,Institut Weizmann des Sciences. Elizabeth Heineman, professeure, département d’Histoire, université de l’Iowa. Shir Hever, Sciences Politiques, université libre de Berlin. Eva Jablonka, professeure, Institut Cohn Institute d’Histoire de la science et des idées, université de Tel Aviv. Michal Kaiser-Livne, sychanalyste, Institut de Berlin Institute pour l’Analyse de groupe Amnon Raz-Karkotzkin, professeur, Histoire juive. Brian Klug, agrégé supérieur de recherche et enseignant en Philosophie, université d’Oxford. Yehoshua Kolodny, professeur (émérite), Institut des Sciences de la terre, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Hubert Krivine, médecin. Pascal Lederer, médecin, directeur de recherche honoraire au CNRS. Micah Leshem, professeur (émérite), département de Psychologie, université de Haifa. Les Levidow, faculté d’Art et de Sciences sociales, The Open University, Royaume-Uni. Mark Levene, membre émérite, département d’Histoire, université de Southampton, Royaume- Uni. Joseph Levine, professeur de Philosophie, université du Massachusetts, Amherst. R. Ruth Linden, Président, Tree of Life Health Advocates, San Francisco. Adi Liraz, artiste interdisciplinaire, formateur sur l’histoire des juifs de Grèce et d’Allemagne. Rachel Livne-Freudenthal, Institut Leo Baeck, Jérusalem. Moshé Machover, professeur (émérite) de Philosophie, université de Londres. Joëlle Marelli, universitaire indépendante, ancienne directrice de programme du Collège Internationale de Philosophie, Paris. Anat Matar, département de Philosophie, université de Tel Aviv. Yehoshua Mathias, conférencier titulaire, faculté d’Education, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. David Mednicoff, professeur Associé d’études Moyen-Orientales et de politique publique, université du Massachusetts, Amherst. Oded Na’aman, The Martin Buber Society of Fellows, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Sheryl Nestel, universitaire indépendante. Isaac Nevo, professeure associé de philosophie. Benita Parry, professeure (émérite), études d’Anglais et de littérature comparée, université de Warwick. Hadas Pe’ery, conférencier à l’Ecole de musique Buchmann, université de Tel Aviv. Nurit Peled-Elhanan, professeure, faculté d’Education, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Yael Politi, centre de bio ingénierie moléculaire et cellulaire, Technische Universität Dresden. David Ranan, Birkbeck University, Londres. Ada Rapoport-Albert, professeure (émérite) d’études Hébraïques et du judaïsme, University College London. Ben Ratskoff, université de Californie, Los Angeles. Shlomith Rimmon-Kenan, professeure (émérite), département de littérature anglaise et littérature comparée, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Noa Roei, professeure adjoint Analyse culturelle et littéraire, université d’Amsterdam. Lisa Rofel , professeure (émérite) université de Californie, Santa Cruz. Dana Ron, professeur, faculté d’Ingénierie, université de Tel Aviv. – Steven Rose, professeur (émérite) de biologie et neurobiologie, The Open University, Royaume-Uni. Jonathan Rosenhead, professeur de recherche opérationnelle, département de Management, London School of Economics and Political Science David M. Rosenthal, professeur, Cognitive Science Concentration Graduate Center, City University of New York. Michael Rothberg, professeur, 1939 Society Samuel Goetz Chair in Holocaust Studies, département de littérature comparée université de Californie. E. Natalie Rothman, département d’études historiques et culturelles, université de Toronto Scarborough. Catherine Rottenberg, professeure, département d’études Américaines and Canadiennes, université de Nottingham Sara Roy, maître de recherche, centre d’études Moyen Orientales, université d’Harvard. Hannah Safran, centre de recherche féministe de Haifa. Ariel Salzmann, département d’Histoire, Queen’s University, Ontario. Catherine Samary, économiste (ret.), université Paris Dauphine. Donald Sassoon, professeur (émérite) d’Histoire Européenne comparée, Queen Mary, université de Londres. Naomi Scheman, professeure (émérite) Philosophie et Genre, université du Minnesota. Sir Stephen Sedley, ancien Lord Juge de la Cour d’Appel, Angleterre et Pays de Galle, ancien professeur invité de droit, université d’Oxford. Graeme Segal, professeur (émérite),Mathématiques, All Souls College. Gershon Shafir, professeur, département de Sociologie, université de Californie, San Diego. Alice Shalvi, professeur (émérite), département d’Anglais, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem et université Ben-Gurion du Néguev. Dimitry Shevchenko, chercheur postdoctorale, département d’études Asiatiques, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Avi Shlaim, professeur (émérite), département d’études Politiques et Relations Internationales, St. Antony’s College et université d’Oxford. David Shulman, professeur, département d’études Asiatiques, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Dmitry Shumsky, département d’Histoire juive et Directeur du centre Cherrick Center pour l’étude du Sionisme, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Robert Yerachmiel Sniderman, université Simon Fraser. Lisa Stampnitzky, conférencier en Politique, département d’études Politiques et relations internationales, université de Sheffield. Marc Steinling, professeur, Médecin, Biophysicien. Sacha Stern, professeur, Directeur du département d’études Hébraïques et du Judaïsme, University College London. Zeev Sternhell, professeur (émérite) Léon Blum, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Howard Rechavia Taylor, Columbia University. Barry Trachtenberg, Michael R. et Deborah K. Rubin Président de la Chaire d’Histoire du judaïsme, département d’Histoire, université Wake Forest. Rolf Verleger, professeur (émérite), Psychologue. Dominique Vidal, historien et journaliste. Roy Wagner, professeur, département de Sciences Humaines, sciences sociales et politiques ETH Zürich. -Yair Wallach, directeur du centre d’études du judaïsme, département des langues et cultures du proche et moyen orient, SOAS, université de Londres. Joan Wallach Scott, professeur (émérite), Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton. Daphna Westerman, Master Beaux-Arts Fine, université Bauhaus, Weimar. Diane L. Wolf, professeure, département de Sociologie, université de Californie, Davis. Niza Yanay, professeur (émérite) département de Sociologie et Anthropologie, université Ben-Gurion du Néguev. Moshe Zimmermann, professeur (émérite), ancien directeur du centre Richard Koebner Minerva pour l’Histoire allemande, université Hébraïque de Jérusalem. Moshe Zuckermann, professeur (émérite), Institut Cohn d’Histoire de la science et des idées, université de Tel Aviv.