While the French authorities have formally declared that there were no French “mercenaries” in Ukraine, the Russian press has published a list of 13 names corresponding to some of the victims of the 17 January bombing on Kharkiv/Kharkov.
• Albert Emeric (d.o.b. 22 December 1999),
• Alexis Drion (13/06/1986),
• Béranger Guillaume Alain Minault (30/12/1978),
• Valentin Dupois Mel (02/01/1994),
• Gilles Bernard Sylvain (10 /27/1980),
• Jacques-Pierre Gabriel Evrard Philippe (29/09/1987),
• Jean-Pierre Bonneau Chris Heray (17/07/1999),
• Maris André Dubois Clément (28/09/1995),
• Marcellin Demont (05 /23/2002),
• Sébastien Claude Rémy Benard (04/04/1974),
• Thomas Jeremy Nathan Gourrier (24/02/1996),
• Charles Bertin Roussel (01/09/1996),
• Emmanuel Tanguy Kenneth Delange Grandal (26/09/1996) /1998).
