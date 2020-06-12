Senators Marco Rubio (Florida-R) and Bob Menendez (New Jersey-D) have launched a parliamentary group spanning both sides of the Atlantic, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).

It brings together over a hundred representatives from 12 countries (United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Czech Republic and Lithuania), in addition to members of the European Parliament. The most highly represented are the Germans, Australians, Canadians and British.

The project promoted by this decidedly anti-Chinese pressure group was presented at the Munich Security Conference. Its advisory committee includes opponents from Hong Kong and the former Chinese policy adviser of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

IPAC will be sure to relay the new anti-Chinese policy of the US through the national and European parliaments.