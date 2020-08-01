At a Senate Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on 30 July 2020, Senator Lindsey Graham questioned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about a US company that has just signed an agreement with the "Autonomous Administration" of Northeast Syria (YPG) for the exploitation of oil fields and the supply of refineries.

The Secretary of State confirmed that the negotiation of the agreement had taken longer than expected and that he was OK with the deal. Production is expected to start at 60,000 barrels/day and could quickly rise to 380,000 barrels/day.

The "Autonomous Administration" is a fiction set up by the Pentagon in northeastern Syria, which is being run by a Kurdish faction. Neither Damascus nor Ankara have made any comments.

Crescent Energy Services, which penned the agreement, is a CIA front registered in the tax haven of Delaware, but based in Louisiana.

According to our sources, the profits of the Autonomous Administration will be divided in two: half for itself, and the other half for the CIA, which will use the money to finance its covert operations throughout the world without having to submit a budget request to Congress.