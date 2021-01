The new White House website has a "Contact us" section, asking visitors to fill out an ID questionnaire.

This includes a "Pronouns" drop-down menu:

she/her

he/him

they/them (neutral)

other

Prefer not to share.

The president decreed that everyone has the right to choose their gender. This implies that everyone is free to choose whether to use a men’s or women’s toilet, whether they participate in men’s or women’s sporting competitions, etc.