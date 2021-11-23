A top delegation from the United Arab Emirates travelled to Tehran, headed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed (photo). who is the national security adviser, chairman of the ADQ sovereign wealth fund and brother of the Emirates’ interim president.

The delegation signed an economic agreement with the government of Iranian president Sheikh Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran and the Emirates have still not settled:

– their border dispute in the Gulf,

– their engagement in the Yemeni civil war on opposing sides,

– their conception of Islam as a religion for Abu Dhabi or as a policy for Tehran.