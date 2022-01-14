Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces began to withdraw from Kazakhstan on 13 January 2021 after helping to restore order in the country.
Their mission lasted 8 days.
CSTO peacekeeping force begins pull-out from Kazakhstan
