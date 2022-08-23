Kazakhstan completed the recycling of its stockpile of old Soviet weapons. It sold them to Ukraine and will ship them out on 14 different flights, via Jordan, to conceal all traces.

Azerbaijan has already embarked on a similar process and Kyrgyzstan is in the middle of negotiations.

Stockpiles of old Soviet weapons were regarded as outdated and worthless. Recycling them in Ukraine represents a significant source of income. Until the ouster of Nursultan Nazarbayev in January 2022, Kazakhstan constituted a pillar of the military alliance around Russia, the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization).