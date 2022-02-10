According General Michael Kurilla, the next commander of the United States Central Command for the Greater Middle East (CentCom), 18 of the 21 states in this region have signed an undertaking with China under its New Silk Road program.

It is not known exactly which are the three states still loyal to the USA.

N.B.: The Pentagon does not have the same definition of the Greater Middle East as the one used by the State Department (see photo).