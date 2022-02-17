Syria, Iran and Russia have supplied Hezbollah with anti-aircraft defenses, according to a revelation made by the secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance during an interview with Al-Alam TV.

The Lebanese daily Al-Ahkbar had broken the news on 8 February about the presence in Lebanon of these anti-aircraft defense systems.

Likewise for the Israeli army, which considers the existence of this equipment in the hands of the Lebasene resistance like a "poke in the eye".