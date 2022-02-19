MPs Jean-Louis Thiériot (Les Républicains) and Patricia Mirallès (of the République en Marche, the political party of French President Emmanuel Macron) presented their mission report on the preparedness for a high-intensity war to the National Defense and Armed Forces Commission, 16 February 2022.

They emphasized that the likelihood of a high-intensity war (i.e. against high-level armies and no longer against terrorist gangs) is now real and urged for an immediate revamping of the French armies.

A case in point is the run-down condition of the airfleet, making it impossible for the French Air Force to hold out for more than 5 days against, say, the Russian aviation.

In conclusion, the authors of the report recommended increasing the defense budget to 2.5% of GDP, in line with what Washington has been demanding from of all its NATO allies.