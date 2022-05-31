On the advice of the British Public Relations services, the Azov regiment has just changed its badge. It discarded the wolfhook (Wolfsangel) of the SS Das Reich Division in favor of three swords placed in a trident.

The trident was the emblem of the Ukrainian National Republic which seceded from the Russian Empire after the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917. It was never recognized by Moscow and came to an end in 1920. This emblem was taken over by Ukraine in 1996.