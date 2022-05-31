In accordance with the Montreux Convention (1936), Turkey has banned NATO ships participating in the Ramstein Legacy 2022 exercise from crossing the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits.

This ban is an indication that Turkey considers this exercise not only as a test of the interoperability between NATO forces, but also as inherent to the war in Ukraine. She feels that allowing this armada to go through would put her own safety in jeopardy.

The Turkish president had spoken to his Russian counterpart on May 30.