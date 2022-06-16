On 19 May 2022, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy issued instructions the Ukrainian Book Institute to destroy all books published in Russia, printed in Russian or translated from the Russian language.

According to the director of the Book Institute and former president of the Publishers’ Forum, Oleksandra Koval (photo), it will be necessary to destroy at least 100 million books that convey evil. Some works will be preserved by university libraries for specialists to study the roots of Evil.

This auto-da-fé also targets all the classcis of Russian literature from Alexander Pushkin to Leo Tolstoy and Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

This information was covered up by former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt, who on 21 May posted a tweet (since removed) denounced Russia for burning Ukrainian books; a totally false accusation.

Two lessons are to be drawn from these events:

– We had not witnessed a destruction of books on such a scale since the Second World War and the Nazi burnings.

– NATO is perfectly aware of what is happening, otherwise it would not have attempted to obfuscate the issue.