According to Los Angeles Times columnist Doyle McManus [1], worsening economic conditions in NATO member states have turned people’s attitudes upside down.
In April, the overwhelming majority of Americans supported strong sanctions against Russia. Today that has changed: 51% of Americans put their purchasing power before the support they had expressed for Ukraine in May.
The majority of Westerners no longer have the will to fight Russia, he concludes.
[1] "‘Ukraine fatigue’ takes toll in battle of wills", Doyle McManus, Los Angeles Times, June 19, 2022.
Stay In Touch
Follow us on social networks
Subscribe to weekly newsletter