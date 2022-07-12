Contrary to what was suggested in the 5 July edition of the Jerusalem Post, the Russian Ministry of Justice did not write to the Jewish Agency, but to one of its subsidiaries in charge of social projects.

Russia has indeed established that the Agency resorts to these projects as a cover for espionage operations and that it recruits non-Jewish scientists.

Moscow is therefore not opposed to Russian Jews making aliyah, but to non-Jews abusing this privilege to serve Israel.