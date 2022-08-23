Excerpts from the speech that Russian National Security Advisor Nikolai Patrushev is expected to deliver at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, on 13 September in Samarkand, were disclosed by Argumenty i Fakty on 23 August.

He recommends adapting the structure of the Organization to the demise of the unipolar world.

The Chinese Secretary General of the Organization, Zhang Ming, has already made it known that he approves of this approach.

In addition, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs denied on Haber Global TV the rumors relating to an Erdogan-Assad interview on the sidelines of the summit.