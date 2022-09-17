For more than a year, clashes have opposed the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the borders between the two countries never having been precisely defined.

Last week, these clashes escalated into a battle, causing casualties on both sides.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon decided on a ceasefire while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. This is the second ceasefire in the space of a few days. The previous one was violated within hours of being signed.