Contents of issue 18:
– Editorial: The European Union and the G7 give up the free market
– Commissioning of the new stealth heavy bomber
– Washington takes advantage of the war to appropriate Ukrainian energy
– Washington sees no religious problem in Ukraine
– Donald Trump Jr. shocked by the end of religious freedom in Ukraine
– Who is subsidizing Fact Checking ?
– Legal consequences of the Capitol riot
– Documents confirm the censorship of social networks by the Biden administration
– No more “special master” for Donald Trump
– The habit of the mask
– US universities merge with the Democratic Party
– Barbados seeks reparations from a fortune inherited from slavery
– Opus Dei announces a referendum in Ecuador
– Cristina Fernández de Kirchner condemned because Peronist
– Christians are now a minority in the UK
– President Macron’s trip to the USA
– France is exploring ways to put Vladimir Putin to trial
– French Covid-19 Official figures were wrong
– Ecological Europe against Dutch breeders
– The inconsistencies of German policy in the Middle East
– Atlanticist Germany rearms
– Comic-Opera Putsch in Germany
– Germany, Poland and Romania had established Ukraine’s supply lines before the Russian intervention
– Poland plans to train 200,000 non-professional soldiers
– Poland demands war damages from Germany
– Latvia pleads for strikes in Russia by Ukraine
– Estonia dumps Nazi propaganda in the EU
– Lithuania opposes peace with Russia
– Ukraine abolishes religious freedom
– According to Ukrainian Justice, the Nuremberg Trials were wrong : the SS Galicia Division was not Nazi
– Vladimir Putin admits he was deceived by Germany and France
– Egypt distances itself from Israel
– Suez Canal Security Alert
– Tunisia investigates the French conspiracy
– Failed coup attempt in Sao Tome and Principe
– President Ramaphosa resists the poisonous atmosphere of South African political life
– Israel and the US simulate a bombardment of Iran
– Al-Jazeera sues Israel at the International Criminal Court
– The pro-Palestine Biden administration
– The possible Turkish intervention against Kurdish terrorists reshuffles the cards in Syria
– Death of the Caliph
– Iraq recovers stolen antiquities
– No change possible between Kurdish clans
– Saudi Arabia opens the Middle East to China
– Saudi Arabia halts talks with Iran
– United Arab Emirates reunites with Qatar
– Faced with Kurdish terrorists, Turkey does not count on Moscow nor Washington
– Iran-Venezuela agreement
– The US is no longer interested in Iranian nuclear deal
– The true/false dissolution of the Iranian religious police
– India promotes multilateralism at the UN
– China had decided to relax anti-Covid rules before the demonstrations
– Atlanticist Japan seeks to finance the increase in its military budget
– Japan fails to formulate its anti-cult law
– Australia expands US military bases
– NATO depleted its stockpiles of weapons before Russia
– Banks of the Eurasian Economic Union close to an agreement
– OPEC is betting on an all-Western economic recession
