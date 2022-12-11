“Voltaire, International Newsletter” is a factual weekly newsletter giving an overview of international relations. If you are interested in this subject, you can subscribe and offer subscriptions to your friends.

Contents of issue 18:

– Editorial: The European Union and the G7 give up the free market

– Commissioning of the new stealth heavy bomber

– Washington takes advantage of the war to appropriate Ukrainian energy

– Washington sees no religious problem in Ukraine

– Donald Trump Jr. shocked by the end of religious freedom in Ukraine

– Who is subsidizing Fact Checking ?

– Legal consequences of the Capitol riot

– Documents confirm the censorship of social networks by the Biden administration

– No more “special master” for Donald Trump

– The habit of the mask

– US universities merge with the Democratic Party

– Barbados seeks reparations from a fortune inherited from slavery

– Opus Dei announces a referendum in Ecuador

– Cristina Fernández de Kirchner condemned because Peronist

– Christians are now a minority in the UK

– President Macron’s trip to the USA

– France is exploring ways to put Vladimir Putin to trial

– French Covid-19 Official figures were wrong

– Ecological Europe against Dutch breeders

– The inconsistencies of German policy in the Middle East

– Atlanticist Germany rearms

– Comic-Opera Putsch in Germany

– Germany, Poland and Romania had established Ukraine’s supply lines before the Russian intervention

– Poland plans to train 200,000 non-professional soldiers

– Poland demands war damages from Germany

– Latvia pleads for strikes in Russia by Ukraine

– Estonia dumps Nazi propaganda in the EU

– Lithuania opposes peace with Russia

– Ukraine abolishes religious freedom

– According to Ukrainian Justice, the Nuremberg Trials were wrong : the SS Galicia Division was not Nazi

– Vladimir Putin admits he was deceived by Germany and France

– Egypt distances itself from Israel

– Suez Canal Security Alert

– Tunisia investigates the French conspiracy

– Failed coup attempt in Sao Tome and Principe

– President Ramaphosa resists the poisonous atmosphere of South African political life

– Israel and the US simulate a bombardment of Iran

– Al-Jazeera sues Israel at the International Criminal Court

– The pro-Palestine Biden administration

– The possible Turkish intervention against Kurdish terrorists reshuffles the cards in Syria

– Death of the Caliph

– Iraq recovers stolen antiquities

– No change possible between Kurdish clans

– Saudi Arabia opens the Middle East to China

– Saudi Arabia halts talks with Iran

– United Arab Emirates reunites with Qatar

– Faced with Kurdish terrorists, Turkey does not count on Moscow nor Washington

– Iran-Venezuela agreement

– The US is no longer interested in Iranian nuclear deal

– The true/false dissolution of the Iranian religious police

– India promotes multilateralism at the UN

– China had decided to relax anti-Covid rules before the demonstrations

– Atlanticist Japan seeks to finance the increase in its military budget

– Japan fails to formulate its anti-cult law

– Australia expands US military bases

– NATO depleted its stockpiles of weapons before Russia

– Banks of the Eurasian Economic Union close to an agreement

– OPEC is betting on an all-Western economic recession

