Jim Jordan, Chairman of the US House of Representatives Law Committee subpoenaed Nina Jankowicz after she refused to testify under oath for more than 10 months.

A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Nina Jankowicz was hired by President Joe Biden to head a nebulous group within the Homeland Security Secretariat, the Disinformation Governance Board. She was in charge of blotting out conflicting facts and opinions about the official version of the war in Ukraine. In the face of the uproar over her appointment, her group was officially disbanded.

Nina Jankowicz has since joined the London-based Center for Information Resilience and was the guest star of the public conference sponsored by the European Union, entitled “Beyond Disinformation: EU Responses to the Threat of Foreign Information Manipulation."