Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (pictured) has said he is willing to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory provided that Baku puts an end to ethnic cleansing of the area.

Since 1994, Nagorno-Karabakh was seen by Yerevan as a territory belonging to the Republic of Artsakh (not recognized by the United Nations).

In 2018, a George Soros-sponsored color revolution toppled President Serge Sarkissian and his top pro-Russian generals. It brought liberal journalist Nikol Pashinyan to power. The latter was defeated in 2020 during the war engaged in by Azerbaijan to recover Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on 25 May in Moscow.

According to Gallup poll agency, Nikol Pashinyan is currently supported by only 13.9% of Armenians. Protests have erupted against him everywhere in Armenia and Artsakh.