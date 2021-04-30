Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has just offered his country a national museum to incite among his people their hatred of Armenians. He personally inaugurated it on 12 April 2021.

It is a large park located in the capital, Baku. More than 300 Armenian tanks and artillery pieces, destroyed or confiscated during the fighting, are on display there.

It also features a tent with a collection of helmets representing the skulls of Armenian soldiers who perished during the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war [1](photo), as well as a reconstruction of cells and torture scenes inflicted on Armenian prisoners.

The dummies representing the Armenian soldiers are endowed with bestial faces so as to suggest their sub-human nature.

Today, it is the only racist state museum in the world.

Let us recall that the Azeri victory was won thanks to Turkey and the United Kingdom [2]. It should also be remembered that Azerbaijan has been a member of the Council of Europe since 2001 (part of its territory being located on the European continent). Finally, it should be remembered that the United Nations General Assembly denounced racist theories as a source of war and called on all its member states to oppose them.