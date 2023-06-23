Former Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky, who was decorated by Ronald Reangan before serving as minister in the governments of Ariel Sharon and Benjamin Netnayahu, convened a video conference involving several Jewish personalities. plus Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Natan Shransky was born in Donetsk (USSR). He is a disciple of Jeev Jabotinsky who was born in Kherson. In 1921, Jabotinsky forged an alliance with the “integral nationalist” Simon Petliura against the Bolsheviks. When the affair was revealed, the World Zionist Organization stripped him of his responsibilities and expelled him from its ranks because Petliura was a rabid anti-Semite and had perpetrated large-scale massacres of Jews. When Jabotinsky died in New York in 1940, David Ben-Gurion went up against Jabotinsky’s secretary, Bension Netanyahu (Benjamin Netanyahu’s father), and refused to allow his remains to be buried in Israel.

Andriy Yermak is of Jewish father, but is close to the Church of Scientology. He was the point of contact for Rudy Giuliani in the context of Donald Trump’s attempts to investigate Joe Biden’s Burisma-linked corruption. He recalled that with President Zelensky’s endorsement, the Verkhovna Rada had adopted a law to combat anti-Semitism.

Participants at this meeting agreed to continue equating the Holodomor with the Holocaust and to take action against Iran’s deliveries of drones to Russia.

The Ukrainian “integral nationalists” claim against all evidence that the famine of the 1930s which affected the South of the Soviet Union was Stalin’s will to kill the Ukrainian people, while the “revisionist Zionists” conceal that Dmitry Dontsov, the theorist of integral nationalism, was one of the architects of the “final solution” of both the “Jewish and Gypsy questions”.

Among the participants at this meeting were:

– Rabbi David Niederman, president of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and rabbi of North Brooklyn;

– Oligarch Boris Lozhkin, former chief of staff to President Petro Poroshensko and current president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine;

– Professor Hannah Lessing, Secretary General of the General Fund for Compensation of Victims of National Socialism;

– Lubavitch Rabbi Raphael Rutman, executive chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.