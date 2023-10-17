At the United Nations Security Council, the United States, France and the United Kingdom vetoed a Russian draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Japan also voted against.

The Russian text called for an “immediate, lasting and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire” and “unhindered” humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

U.S. Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Russian draft resolution was presented without any consultation and did not mention Hamas. She accused Russia of giving cover to a terrorist group.