Ione Belarra, Spain’s social rights minister and secretary general of Podemos, said both Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas should be tried by the International Criminal Court. She accused Israel of planning genocide.
Voltaire Network |
Ione Belarra, Spain’s social rights minister and secretary general of Podemos, said both Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas should be tried by the International Criminal Court. She accused Israel of planning genocide.
by Thierry Meyssan
by Thierry Meyssan
by Thierry Meyssan
Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas should be brought before the ICC, says Spanish Minister
London, Paris and Washington reject ceasefire in Gaza
US and Russian contacts in the Middle East
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
by Manlio Dinucci , Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
by Manlio Dinucci , Voltaire Network
Stay In Touch
Follow us on social networks
Subscribe to weekly newsletter