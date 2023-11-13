According to Ynet, Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has approached former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, seeking to appoint him as humanitarian coordinator for Gaza.

Tony Blair has not yet made up his mind. Discussions are centering on the scope of his mandate, the evacuation of the wounded and, of course, his fees.

☞ During his first term as Prime Minister, Tony Blair aligned the British Labor Party (New Labor) with the economic concepts of US President Bill Clinton, which triggered the rise of the “ultra-rich”. During his second term, he unconditionally aligned his country’s foreign policy with the imperialist designs of US President George W. Bush, to the point of being tagged by his detractors as “Bush’s poodle”. Subsequently, Tony Blair served as the official envoy of the Quartet on the Middle East. He made his fortune through his consulting firms, Blair Inc. and Tony Blair Associates.