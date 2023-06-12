CNN reports that at least 16 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, out of the 60 that Ukraine had received, were destroyed during the first week of the counter-offensive [1].

Kiev maintains a tight embargo on the information regarding its counter-offensive. At most, it boasts to have captured the towns of Neskuchne, Blagodatné, Storojeve and Makarivka, all contiguous and located along the same river in the Donetsk Oblast. In no case did the Ukrainian forces break through the Russian defense lines which, in this area, begin about ten kilometers inside the zone liberated by Moscow.