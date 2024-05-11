We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.
Although still perfectible, this newsletter is already unmatched.
Contents of N°86
EDITORIAL
• 1175 Ukraine on the brink of the abyss
AMERICAS
• 1176 The White House blocks arms shipments to Israel
• 1177 Amendment to the Census Act
• 1178 Fifty-nine journalism professors condemn New York Times article
• 1179 Special Operations Convention
• 1180 Congressional Interim Report on Censorship in the United States
• 1181 Two key witnesses against Boeing killed
• 1182 Trinidad and Tobago recognizes the State of Palestine
• 1183 Antigua and Barbuda authorizes a Chinese special economic zone
• 1184 Nicaragua abandons plans to compete with the Panama Canal
• 1185 U.S. Reportedly Preparing Regime Change in Bolivia
• 1186 Corrupt José Raul Mulino campaigns against corruption and is elected in Panama
EUROPE
• 1187 Scottish paramedics told not to resuscitate Covid-19 patients over 50
• 1188 British Army Monitors Gaza
• 1189 What Emmanuel Macron means by "European defense"
• 1190 Exodus from Mali to the EU via the Canary Islands
• 1191 Polish judge Tomasz Szmydt granted political asylum in Belarus
• 1192 Xi Jinping in Hungary
• 1193 Josep Borrell admits that without EU weapons, Ukraine cannot resist
• 1194 EU removes AstraZeneca’s alleged anti Covid-19 vaccine
• 1195 The European Parliament recognizes Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa as Belarusian Head of State
• 1196 Preparation of a Color Revolution in Georgia
• 1197 Serbia and China against the policy of blocs
• 1198 Russia issues arrest warrants for Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky
• 1199 Russia prepares for possible NATO attack
AFRICA
• 1200 Ibrahim al-Organi in charge of cracking down on Palestinian infiltration in Egypt
• 1201 Russia reconnects with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
ASIA
• 1202 Israel bans Al-Jazeera
• 1203 Two prisoners die under torture in Israel
• 1204 Ansar Allah announces that it is expanding its operations in the Mediterranean
• 1205 Türkiye joins South Africa’s complaint to the ICJ
• 1206 Iranian-Saudi economic relations
• 1207 Thailand to recriminalize cannabis
• 1208 China claims gentleman’s agreement with Philippines on second Thomas Shoal
• 1209 China and the Ukrainian crisis
• 1210 Xi Jinping responds to Ursula von der Leyen’s accusations
• 1211 Xi Jinping calls on France to cooperate on international law and trade
• 1212 Fumio Kishida could agree to publish the use of political funds
INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS
• 1213 Eurovision and ethnic cleansing in Gaza
INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
• 1214 International Criminal Court (ICC) warns Israel against pressure attempts
