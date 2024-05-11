We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Contents of N°86

EDITORIAL

• 1175 Ukraine on the brink of the abyss

AMERICAS

• 1176 The White House blocks arms shipments to Israel

• 1177 Amendment to the Census Act

• 1178 Fifty-nine journalism professors condemn New York Times article

• 1179 Special Operations Convention

• 1180 Congressional Interim Report on Censorship in the United States

• 1181 Two key witnesses against Boeing killed

• 1182 Trinidad and Tobago recognizes the State of Palestine

• 1183 Antigua and Barbuda authorizes a Chinese special economic zone

• 1184 Nicaragua abandons plans to compete with the Panama Canal

• 1185 U.S. Reportedly Preparing Regime Change in Bolivia

• 1186 Corrupt José Raul Mulino campaigns against corruption and is elected in Panama

EUROPE

• 1187 Scottish paramedics told not to resuscitate Covid-19 patients over 50

• 1188 British Army Monitors Gaza

• 1189 What Emmanuel Macron means by "European defense"

• 1190 Exodus from Mali to the EU via the Canary Islands

• 1191 Polish judge Tomasz Szmydt granted political asylum in Belarus

• 1192 Xi Jinping in Hungary

• 1193 Josep Borrell admits that without EU weapons, Ukraine cannot resist

• 1194 EU removes AstraZeneca’s alleged anti Covid-19 vaccine

• 1195 The European Parliament recognizes Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa as Belarusian Head of State

• 1196 Preparation of a Color Revolution in Georgia

• 1197 Serbia and China against the policy of blocs

• 1198 Russia issues arrest warrants for Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky

• 1199 Russia prepares for possible NATO attack

AFRICA

• 1200 Ibrahim al-Organi in charge of cracking down on Palestinian infiltration in Egypt

• 1201 Russia reconnects with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

ASIA

• 1202 Israel bans Al-Jazeera

• 1203 Two prisoners die under torture in Israel

• 1204 Ansar Allah announces that it is expanding its operations in the Mediterranean

• 1205 Türkiye joins South Africa’s complaint to the ICJ

• 1206 Iranian-Saudi economic relations

• 1207 Thailand to recriminalize cannabis

• 1208 China claims gentleman’s agreement with Philippines on second Thomas Shoal

• 1209 China and the Ukrainian crisis

• 1210 Xi Jinping responds to Ursula von der Leyen’s accusations

• 1211 Xi Jinping calls on France to cooperate on international law and trade

• 1212 Fumio Kishida could agree to publish the use of political funds

INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1213 Eurovision and ethnic cleansing in Gaza

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1214 International Criminal Court (ICC) warns Israel against pressure attempts