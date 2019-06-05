Voltaire Network
«Current Concerns», n°12, May 31, 2019

The Assange Affair

“Whistleblowers like Julian Assange are the heroes of our time” / “Unfortunately, it is my belief that Julian Assange will not see a fair trial”, Excerpts from an appeal by Mairead Maguire / UN Special Rapporteur on Privacy seriously concerned by Ecuador’s behaviour in Assange and Moreno cases / UN Special Rapporteur on Torture says “collective persecution” of Julian Assange must end now / UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention expresses concern about Assange proceedings / Not only agriculture ends with the destruction of the peasantry, by Heinrich Wohlmeyer / Sovereignty at the service of peoples. Samir Amin – Perspectives for Africa’s independent development / Tremendous effects of the EU internal market? Bertelsmann policy paper confirms: The gap between EU countries is becoming ever wider, by Marianne Wüthrich / Building a residence with processing room and farm shop. Closer to Queen and Bear, by Max Hugentobler / Young people in Berne are championing the mountain villages / Freedom of expression in Germany is endangered. Observations after 70 years of German Basic Law, by Karl Müller / How the “anti-totalitarian consensus” continually to disappears / How realistic was Merkel’s “We can do it”? Field report of a volunteer refugee helper, by Jürgen Siegenthaler / A more direct democracy in Germany (Part 2). Elections and party rule, by Christian Fischer / “Louise of Baden – the forgotten mother of the Red Cross”. Little attention for contributions of German culture, by Moritz Nestor.

