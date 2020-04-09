Voltaire Network

Cardinal Pell’s conviction reversed

Cardinal George Pell - Archbishop of Sidney before serving as Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy of the Holy See (that is, Finance Minister of the Vatican State and of the Catholic Church) - who had been convicted of pedophilia, has just been acquitted by the Australian High Court.

His Eminence’s trial was highly publicized in a violently anti-Catholic atmosphere, and eventually hushed up thanks to a "Gag Order", issued by Kerri Judd, Director of Public Prosecutions of the State of Victoria, to the media banning any further coverage of the case.

The High Court decided that the facts may probably never have taken place and that, in any case, there was a reasonable doubt in favor of the defendant.

