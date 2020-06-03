On 9 May 2020, an employee of a German Interior Ministry department called unit KM4, in charge of protecting critical infrastructure, passed on to the liberal-conservative magazine Tichys Einblick an internal document challenging the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ministry immediately denounced the leak as expressing the opinion of only one official and not that of the government.

Shortly thereafter, the civilian figures [1] who co-drafted the report publicly spoke out against the government’s management of the pandemic.

The dangerousness of covid-19 was overestimated: probably at no point did the danger posed by the new virus go beyond the normal level considering it has killed less than the 2017-18 flu.

The report focuses on the heavy consequences of the corona measures and warns that these, indeed, are “grave”.