Panama no longer recognizes the interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, but its constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro.

Symbolically, Panama withdrew its accreditation of the Ambassador designated by Juan Guaidó, and recognized the one designated by Nicolás Maduro.

Latin Americans have been less fearful of the United States since the storming of the Capitol, President Biden’s inauguration and the opening of an impeachment trial in Congress against former President Donald Trump.