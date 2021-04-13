NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to NATO Headquarters on Tuesday (13 April 2021) for a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission on the security situation in and around Ukraine. “Russia’s considerable military build-up is unjustified, unexplained, and deeply concerning,” said the Secretary General.

He called on Russia to end this military build-up, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately. The Secretary General also reiterated NATO’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He underlined that NATO will continue to provide significant political and practical support to Ukraine.