Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with his counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom today in Brussels, Belgium.

They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and commended Ukraine’s restraint in the face of Russian provocations, including its military buildup, inflammatory rhetoric, and increasing attacks at the Line of Contact.

They emphasized the need for Russia to immediately de-escalate tensions with Ukraine.

They also discussed other shared priorities and challenges, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Yemen.