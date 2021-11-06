The Israeli government acknowledged that a Sudanese military delegation had been sent by General Dagalo, known as “Hemidti”, to Tel Aviv at the end of September 2021. It also acknowledged that after the events of 26 October, characterized by Washington as a "military coup”, Israel sent a high-level delegation to Khartoum including Ministry of Defense and Mossad officials.

In February 2020, then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already had a secret meeting with General al-Burhan in Entebbe, Uganda.

Officially, the West has severed ties with Generals Dagalo and al-Burhan. However, they are still being funded by Saudi Arabia and continue to be on speaking terms with Israel.

On 4 November, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telephoned allegedly ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (who is nevertheless free) and General al-Burhan. Following these communications, four ministers who were under house arrest regained freedom of movement.