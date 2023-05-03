Wars flare up from Sudan to Ukraine. As a result, the global military spending is growing. Europe spent 13% more in 2022 than in 2021 on weapons and military operations, recording the sharpest increase in 30 years. Italy’s annual military spending has risen to more than €30 billion, or an average of more than €80 million a day.

At the same time, the real causes of wars continue to be hidden and mystified. President Biden declared that “the tragic violence in Sudan is inconceivable and must stop“.

He thereby erased a fact, when he was Vice President of the Obama Administration, he was a major architect of the US strategy that fuelled the war in Sudan to split the country in two. Thus, the artificial state of South Sudan, possessing 75% of Sudanese oil reserves, was born in 2011. This fact resulted in the further extension of internal conflicts and external interference for the control of the Sudanese region, which is important because it is rich in oil, natural gas, gold, and other raw materials, and because it has a key geostrategic position on the African continent.

In Ukraine, the United States, NATO, and the European Union continue to fuel the war against Russia, supplying the Kyiv regime with increasing quantities of weapons and all kinds of military assistance. At the same time, they make the Kyiv regime erase anything Russian from Ukraine and its history.

After Kyiv decreed to burn 100 million Russian books based on literary classics – a practice analogous to that of Hitler’s Nazism – Zelensky signed a law banning Russian place names and other symbols of the fundamental Russian component of Ukrainian history. Their use is considered by law a “criminal act” and entails serious penalties.

Zelensky also signed a law according to which, in order to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, an exam is required not only on the language but also on the “history of Ukraine“. This is rewritten by “historians” who exalt characters such as Stepan Bandera, a collaborator of Hitler’s Nazism.

[It is worth noting that Zelensky is of Russian-Jewish descent. His mother tongue is Russian. Until recently he was not fluent in Ukrainian.]

In the same framework, the Ukrainian Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that the symbols of the SS Galicia Division – made up of Ukrainian Nazis who committed heinous crimes – are not Nazi and can therefore be used as political symbols even in demonstrations. The Italian government undertakes to “rebuild” this Ukraine by investing billions of euros stolen from Italian citizens.