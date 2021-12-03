The court of appeal in the Libyan city of Sebha – capital of the Fezzan region, located 650 kilometers south of Tripoli – annulled the decision of the national electoral commission to turn down Saif al-Islam Gadhafi’s application to run in the presidential election starting on 24 December 2021.

The court was forced to postpone its verdict for several days since the building was surrounded by the forces of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, also a presidential candidate.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is still subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court which never arrested him, contrary to the claims of its then prosecutor. The Court clearly came through as a Nato propaganda organ against the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya.

For this reason, his candidacy is in itself a snub to both NATO and the International Criminal Court.