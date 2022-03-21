The authorities of the Donestsk People’s Republic have found a secret prison established by the Kiev regime on the territory of their oblast. It is a former insulation material factory that was transformed into a camp guarded by watchtowers. Since 2014, it has functioned under the responsibility of the Aidar battalion.

Detainees were held in isolation in cramped rooms and subjected to degrading and inhuman treatment. Those who survived had already reported the facts, but had no proof.

Russian forensic police are searching in the vicinity of the factory to locate the mass grave where the victims were buried.