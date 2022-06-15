Ukrainian army losses spiked sharply after the fall of Mariupol and the strategic shift implemented by the Russian army. Moscow no longer aims to destroy Ukrainian weapons stockpiles, but to liberate Novorossia (south of the country).

On 8 June 2022, for the first time, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov assessed the losses incurred by his armed forces: 100 dead per day and 500 wounded.

On 9 June, speaking to the BBC, President Zelensky’s assistant Mykhaylo Podolyak estimated the losses to be between 100 and 200 men a day [1].

On 10 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a law authorizing the mobilization of young people from the age of 18.

According to British intelligence sources, picked up by The Independent, the ratio of forces between the Ukrainian and Russian armies is 1 to 20 for artillery and 1 to 40 for ammunition [2].

A civil disobedience movement has sprouted in Ukraine. Young conscripts, with no experience or training, refuse to sacrifice themselves for President Zelensky.

The 50 states which constitute the Contact Group for Ukraine will meet on 15 June in Brussels, hosted by US Defense Secretary General Lloyd J. Austin III. They will try to figure out a way to put an end to this bloodletting [3].