On 17 June 2022, US Secretary of State Anthony Biden announced his selections for the Foreign Affairs Policy Board.

Co-chairs:

– Cecilia Muñoz (former adviser on domestic policy to President Obama, she now works for the think-tank New America). She will be responsible for assessing the consequences for US citizens of various foreign policy actions.

– Thomas E. Donilon (former National Security Advisor to President Obama, now an employee of the world’s second largest investor, BlackRock). Logically, he should be responsible for assessing the consequences for the super-rich of various foreign policy actions.

Members :

– David Autor, professor of labor economics at MIT.

– Sameer Bhalotra, Cybersecurity specialist.

– Hal Brands, professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University. He is in favor of reinvigorating America and taking inspiration from the Cold War in dealing with China and Russia.

– Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, former judge and legal adviser to Barack Obama, he now chairs the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

– Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr., former governor of Indiana and president of the Hudson Institute.

– Janine Davidson, former Undersecretary of the Navy, specialist in the adaptation of the Armed Forces to the Rumsfeld/Cebrowski doctrine, current president of the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

– Cathy Feingold, former director of the Solidarity Center (unionized workers branch of the National Endowment for Democracy), and former vice-president of the International Trade Union Confederation.

– Margaret A. Hamburg, former Commissioner of the Federal Food and Drugs Administration. She participated in the 2021 Munich Security Conference exercise on monkeypox [1]

– Jon M. Huntsman, Jr., former Governor of Utah. He served as President Obama’s Ambassador to China and President Trump’s Ambassador to Russia.

– Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a biologist and feminist, she is co-ounder of Urban Ocean Lab, a think tank on global warming and ocean conservation.

– Kristie A. Kenney, diplomat and former adviser to John Kerry. Her husband, Ambassador William Brownfield, was a personal enemy of President Hugo Chávez.

– Gilman G. Louie, former president of a CIA-sponsored company in charge of big data, now president of America’s Frontier Fund, an association involved in the development of artificial intelligence in the USA.

– Katherine Maher, former employee of the National Democratic Institute (the left-wing political branch of the National Endowment for Democracy) expert on the Middle East. Current director of the Wikimedia Foundation, which notably oversees the online encyclopedia Wikipedia.

– James M. Manyika, economist focused on new technologies, former director of the McKinsey & Company consulting outfit, current adviser to Google/Alphabet.

– Meghan L. O’Sullivan, oil specialist, former assistant to Paul Bremer at the Coalition Provisional Authority (which was a private company and not a public administration), today president of the Trilateral Commission and Raytheon executive.

– Annise D. Parker, former lesbian mayor of Houston and current president of the Victory Institute, the association of elected LGBTQI officials.

– Vincent R. Stewart, General of the Marines, Director of Military Intelligence.