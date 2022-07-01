The European Union is preparing to lift its anti-Russian sanctions in the Polish corridor of Suwalki whereby to allow the supply of essential goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
To put on a good showing, the EU emphasized that this exemption does not apply to the export of goods to other destinations.
The Suwalki Corridor was going to be used anyway to supply Kaliningrad, as stipulated in the pertinent International Treaties.
