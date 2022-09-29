The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has sent a message to every U.S. citizen in Russia asking them to leave the country immediately.

The embassy indicates that Russia could start mobilizing dual nationals.

The embassy specifies that the departure flights being all booked, US citizens are invited to flee by car without further ado and advised to make a travel reservation at the border.

In general, this type of message precedes a military intervention.

The US secret services have just destroyed the Russo-German gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea, which constitutes an act of war.

In addition, several of our correspondents have reported on major NATO troop movements in Poland and Estonia.