Photo: Alleged aggressor David DePape (facing the camera) at a nudist demonstration in San Francisco.

The attack on 82 year-old Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in his highly secured home, has given rise to various interpretations.

According to Ms. Pelosi and the Democratic Party, the attacker was a Trumpist who had gone to the house to kill her. Not finding her, he attacked her husband with a hammer, cracking his skull. The old man was hospitalized. His life is not in danger. According to the suspect’s former girlfriend, the man is a lunatic who takes himself for Jesus.

However, no trace of a break-in was found; moreover, the bodyguards did not intervene; and the only hammer on the scene belonged to Mr. Pelosi.

In contrast to the politicized dramatic interpretation of the Democrats which portrays a country on the verge of chaos, another much more prosaic version is drawing attention.

According to the Santa Monica Observer [1], citing in particular a police testimony, Paul Pelosi, who is notoriously gay, had picked up a partner in a San Francisco bar and brought him home after dismissing his bodyguards. The person is a nudist activist, who has called out the government’s lies about the 9/11 attacks. In a drunken state, Paul Pelosi grabbed a hammer and threatened his partner, who most probably wrenched it away and hit him.

Responding to Hillary Clinton’s rants about Trumpist violence, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and new owner of Twitter, posted a tweet (since removed) suggesting that the truth is not on the Democrats’ side and linked the article from the Santa Monica Observer.

News agencies published dispatches relating to this controversy, but without picking up on Elon Musk’s content. At most, they noted that the Santa Monica Observer was poorly rated by NewsGuard, the Bush administration alumni association.